Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to announce $1.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.59 million to $10.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.17 million, with estimates ranging from $50.14 million to $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 999,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

In other news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $87,163.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,964.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $59,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,179 shares of company stock worth $1,810,079. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

