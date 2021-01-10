Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Airbus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday.

Get Airbus alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,171 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of EADSF opened at $108.36 on Thursday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $154.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.