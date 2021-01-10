AICHAIN One Day Volume Reaches $139,503.00 (AIT)

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One AICHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, OTCBTC, DEx.top and CoinEgg. During the last week, AICHAIN has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. AICHAIN has a market cap of $2.18 million and $139,503.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000125 BTC.

AICHAIN Profile

AIT is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 tokens. AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AICHAIN’s official website is www.aichain.me

AICHAIN Token Trading

AICHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OTCBTC, FCoin, BCEX, DEx.top, CoinBene, Allcoin, BigONE and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AICHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AICHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AICHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

