Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.50

Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.63 ($0.18), with a volume of 7712905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.81. The stock has a market cap of £71.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43.

About Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.