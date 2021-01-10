Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Shares Down 5.6%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.97 and last traded at $72.12. Approximately 1,642,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,638,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.39.

Several research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

