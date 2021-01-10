Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Investec downgraded shares of Aggreko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

ARGKF stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.46. Aggreko has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

