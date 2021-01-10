AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.16

Shares of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and traded as high as $25.32. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 12,264 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 5.61% of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

