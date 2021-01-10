AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.98

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $2.98. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 907,377 shares changing hands.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

