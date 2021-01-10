Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) & Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Financial Analysis

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Afya and Creative Learning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 4 3 0 2.43 Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Afya presently has a consensus target price of $27.31, indicating a potential upside of 7.03%. Given Afya’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Afya is more favorable than Creative Learning.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Afya and Creative Learning’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $182.42 million 12.55 $39.00 million $0.70 36.46 Creative Learning $3.04 million 0.86 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Learning.

Risk & Volatility

Afya has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Learning has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and Creative Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 26.75% 13.38% 9.43% Creative Learning 28.17% -44.33% 43.35%

Summary

Afya beats Creative Learning on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil and mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, dentistry, pedagogy, nutrition, physiotherapy, psychology, architecture, veterinary medicine, and others. In addition, the company provides distance learning residency preparatory courses through its online platform; and develops and sells printed and digital medical education content. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 19 undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses consisted of 12 operating units and seven approved units. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Creative Learning Company Profile

Creative Learning Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence. As of September 30, 2019, it had 503 Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises, 28 Bricks 4 Kidz master franchises, and 134 Bricks 4 Kidz sub-franchises operating in 40 countries. Creative Learning Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

