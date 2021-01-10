Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.69.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 44.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.