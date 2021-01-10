Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.69.
NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.38.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 44.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
