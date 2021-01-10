AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASIX. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King raised AdvanSix from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvanSix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.74 million, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 190.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 39,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 16.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

