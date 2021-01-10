AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASIX. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King raised AdvanSix from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvanSix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.
Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.74 million, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 190.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 39,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 16.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
