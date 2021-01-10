Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Raised to $118.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $115.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

