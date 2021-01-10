AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.44.

AHCO stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -635.56. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

