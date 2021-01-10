ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACM Research from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.22.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.87 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $113.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.04.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $558,375.00. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,004 shares of company stock worth $14,650,345. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

