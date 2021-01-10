Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.08.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $24,255,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.