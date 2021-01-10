Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $261.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Accenture stock opened at $264.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.76. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

