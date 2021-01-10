Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Shares Up 9.9%

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) shares shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $79.60. 16,042,273 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 4,709,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIA. BidaskClub upgraded Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.