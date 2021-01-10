ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAVMY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

AAVMY stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $18.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

