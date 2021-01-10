ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAVMY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

AAVMY stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $18.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

