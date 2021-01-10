Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,040,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 257,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

