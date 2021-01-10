ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,044,000 after buying an additional 484,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ABB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,389,000 after buying an additional 267,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ABB by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after buying an additional 475,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ABB by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after buying an additional 464,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 685,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABB opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.