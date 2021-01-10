$997.82 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce $997.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $974.00 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $871.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,441,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. 343,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,620. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

