$997.82 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce $997.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $974.00 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $871.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,441,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SPB stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. 343,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,620. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
