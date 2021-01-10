$9.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post $9.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.84 billion and the highest is $9.86 billion. Magna International reported sales of $9.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $31.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.71 billion to $31.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.30 billion to $39.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

NYSE MGA traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,774. Magna International has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $77.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Magna International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

