8,402 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after buying an additional 2,564,112 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after buying an additional 149,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,071,000 after buying an additional 689,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,515,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,340,000 after buying an additional 546,439 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

