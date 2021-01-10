8,402 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

