$75.33 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report $75.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $76.56 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $36.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $283.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $289.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $363.78 million, with estimates ranging from $337.20 million to $390.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

In other news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 152.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 8.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 108.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 76,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.11. 2,640,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,042. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

