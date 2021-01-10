$716.56 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post $716.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $727.00 million and the lowest is $708.91 million. Teradyne reported sales of $654.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Teradyne by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 30.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,729,000 after acquiring an additional 138,480 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average of $101.91. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.