$70.21 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce sales of $70.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.57 million and the highest is $73.07 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $55.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $259.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.89 million to $259.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $325.63 million, with estimates ranging from $319.46 million to $330.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 33,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $605,346.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,455,548.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $97,020 and have sold 253,010 shares worth $5,601,410. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Strs Ohio grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 65.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,950,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,477. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

