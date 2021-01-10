$68.56 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce sales of $68.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $69.37 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $66.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $267.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.35 billion to $270.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $279.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $273.79 billion to $287.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,254,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,741,200. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

