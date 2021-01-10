600 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after buying an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,357,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Shares of NEE opened at $81.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

