$6.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report $6.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $7.16 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $8.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $27.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $27.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $28.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 7,261,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,377,048. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

