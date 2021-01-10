5,563 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,269,000 after buying an additional 46,151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $1,063,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.