$49.45 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce $49.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.86 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $166.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.26 million to $170.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $209.46 million, with estimates ranging from $195.05 million to $220.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $951,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.