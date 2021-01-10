$457.95 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report sales of $457.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $392.91 million and the highest is $507.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

NYSE:H traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 411,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,977. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.0144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

