$430,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post sales of $430,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $680,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $1.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.86 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUTL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AUTL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 284,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,943. The company has a market capitalization of $484.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

