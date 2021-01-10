$41.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to announce $41.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.99 billion to $41.82 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $39.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.59 billion to $162.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $168.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $165.40 billion to $170.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,072. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

