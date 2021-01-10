$4.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.23 billion and the highest is $4.28 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies also reported sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $17.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 32,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.48. 2,439,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,701. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

