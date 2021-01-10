$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $3.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.98 billion and the lowest is $3.92 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

FOXA stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. 5,907,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $37,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

