$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post sales of $3.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.85 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $15.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $16.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. 7,544,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,786. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Western Digital by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Western Digital by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 159,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 36,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 27,582 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

