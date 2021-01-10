$293.80 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post sales of $293.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.40 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $326.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AdvanSix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 274.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $167,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASIX stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. 114,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.74 million, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

