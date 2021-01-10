2,527 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $109.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

