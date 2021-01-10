22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

XXII stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 421,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

