$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.06.

NYSE:EMN traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.73. 842,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,786. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $84.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

