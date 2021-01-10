$18.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post $18.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.29 billion and the lowest is $17.93 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $19.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $72.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.37 billion to $72.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $70.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.00 billion to $72.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,324,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,015,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

