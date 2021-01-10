$17.80 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post $17.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.58 million and the lowest is $4.10 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $105.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $115.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $43.40 million to $138.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million.

TBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Translate Bio by 33.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Translate Bio by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Translate Bio by 172.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Translate Bio by 31.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Translate Bio by 27.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

