1,690 Shares in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.