$146.92 Million in Sales Expected for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will report $146.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.10 million and the lowest is $145.74 million. Blucora reported sales of $149.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year sales of $746.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $745.53 million to $747.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $800.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $805.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blucora by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 505,643 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Blucora in the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Blucora by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 314,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,874. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

