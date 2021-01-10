$131.67 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post $131.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.60 million. NovoCure reported sales of $99.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $482.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $489.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $572.84 million, with estimates ranging from $540.80 million to $599.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,124 shares of company stock worth $33,555,227 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in NovoCure by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure stock traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.38. The company had a trading volume of 679,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,333. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $179.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average is $108.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.78 and a beta of 1.24.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

