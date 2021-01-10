$13.78 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to post sales of $13.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $12.40 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $7.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $43.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $44.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $89.06 million, with estimates ranging from $73.70 million to $113.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cronos Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

