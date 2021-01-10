$13.08 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report $13.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.98 million and the highest is $13.19 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $17.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $61.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.00 million to $62.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.06 million, with estimates ranging from $55.70 million to $58.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.68. 64,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,828. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $184.92 million, a PE ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

