$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion.

CACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.25.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of CACI International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 236,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CACI International by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 176,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,531,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CACI International by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 138.1% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.46. The stock had a trading volume of 229,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,816. CACI International has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $288.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.14. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

